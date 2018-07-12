2-year-old dies after found in home pool near Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) – A 2-year-old has died after she was found Wednesday night in a pool at her grandmother’s house near Marion, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

The grandmother, who was watching the girl while her father was at work, found the girl in the pool about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at the home about a half-mile east of Marion in the 2000 block of East Bradford Pike. That’s about a mile north of State Road 18.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the girl’s name was not being released until family members in other states were notified.

Investigators said the girl was playing inside and outside the house while the grandmother was washing dishes and cleaning. After the grandmother had not seen the girl for about 15-20 minutes, the grandmother searched and found the girl in the above-ground pool. A ladder was next to the pool.

The grandmother performed CPR on the girl until an Indiana State Police trooper and an Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer arrived to assist in giving the girl medical attention, the release said. The girl was taken to Marion General Hospital where medical personnel regained a pulse. The girl then was flown to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis, where she was treated for over 12 hours before she died from her injuries.

The girl’s older brother also was at the home when the grandmother found the girl, the release said.