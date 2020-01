21 states’ attorneys general say impeachment articles ‘flawed’

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill on Wednesday was in Washington, D.C., to speak out against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Hill joined attorneys general from 20 other states including Louisiana, South Carolina and Arkansas.

Hill described the impeachment articles filed against the president as quote “fundamentally flawed as a matter of constitutional law.”

The 21 attorneys general submitted a 14-page letter to the U.S. Senate.