20-year-old man shot, killed on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 20-year-old man died after an apparent shooting on the city’s north side Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of West 38th and Boulevard Place at approximately 2:30 a.m. After arriving on scene, officers found a man dead in an alley, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the man as Aliy Bailey. He died of a gunshot wound, the office said.

No suspect information has been released by police.