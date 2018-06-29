20-year-old woman charged with murder in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Police said Friday they have arrested two people in connection with Thursday’s shooting death of a 45-year-old man. 

Kokomo Police Department was sent about 6:15 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Kentucky Drive for a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle. Police found Yogi Olivarez had been shot and he was taken to Community Howard Regional Health hospital, where he later died.

Ariana Justine Wagner, 20, was charged with murder. Joshua Allen Smith, whose age was not immediately available, was charged with assisting a criminal. On Friday night, Wagner was in the Howard County Jail and Smith was in the process of being booked into the jail.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Detective Brent Wines at (765) 456-7342, the Kokomo Police Department hotline at (765) 456-7017, or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 

