2018 Indianapolis 500: Where drivers started, finished

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the starting grid to the winner of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, see how they finished, according to the unofficial results issued after Sunday’s race.

Past winners Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another run at the Borg-Warner Trophy.

Ed Carpenter is on the pole.

Row 1

Ed Carpenter, finished second

Simon Pagenaud, finished sixth

Will Power, race winner

Row 2

Josef Newgarden, finished eighth

Sebastien Bourdais, finished 28th after a crash

Spencer Pigot, finished 20th

Row 3

Danica Patrick, finished 30th after a crash

Helio Castroneves, finished 27th after a crash

Scott Dixon, finished third

Row 4

Tony Kanaan, finished 25th after a crash

Matheus Leist, finished 13th

Marco Andretti, finished 12th

Row 5

Zachary Claman De Melo, finished 19th

Ryan Hunter-Reay, finished fifth

Charlie Kimball, finished 18th

Row 6

Takuma Sato, finished 32nd after a crash

Kyle Kaiser, finished 29th after a crash

Robert Wickens, finished ninth

Row 7

James Davison, finished 33rd after a crash

Max Chilton, finished 22nd

Carlos Munoz, finished 7th

Row 8

Gabby Chaves, finished 14th

Stefan Wilson, finished 15th

Sage Karam, finished 26th

Row 9

Zach Veach, finished 23rd

Oriol Servia, finished 17th

JR Hildebrand, finished 11th

Row 10

Jay Howard, finished 24th

Ed Jones, finished 31st after a crash

Graham Rahal, finished 10th

Row 11