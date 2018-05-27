2018 Indianapolis 500: Where drivers started, finished

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the starting grid to the winner of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, see how they finished, according to the unofficial results issued after Sunday’s race.
Past winners Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another run at the Borg-Warner Trophy.
Ed Carpenter is on the pole.
Row 1
- Ed Carpenter, finished second
- Simon Pagenaud, finished sixth
- Will Power, race winner
Row 2
- Josef Newgarden, finished eighth
- Sebastien Bourdais, finished 28th after a crash
- Spencer Pigot, finished 20th
Row 3
- Danica Patrick, finished 30th after a crash
- Helio Castroneves, finished 27th after a crash
- Scott Dixon, finished third
Row 4
- Tony Kanaan, finished 25th after a crash
- Matheus Leist, finished 13th
- Marco Andretti, finished 12th
Row 5
- Zachary Claman De Melo, finished 19th
- Ryan Hunter-Reay, finished fifth
- Charlie Kimball, finished 18th
Row 6
- Takuma Sato, finished 32nd after a crash
- Kyle Kaiser, finished 29th after a crash
- Robert Wickens, finished ninth
Row 7
- James Davison, finished 33rd after a crash
- Max Chilton, finished 22nd
- Carlos Munoz, finished 7th
Row 8
- Gabby Chaves, finished 14th
- Stefan Wilson, finished 15th
- Sage Karam, finished 26th
Row 9
- Zach Veach, finished 23rd
- Oriol Servia, finished 17th
- JR Hildebrand, finished 11th
Row 10
- Jay Howard, finished 24th
- Ed Jones, finished 31st after a crash
- Graham Rahal, finished 10th
Row 11
- Jack Harvey, finished 16th
- Alexander Rossi, finished 4th
- Conor Daly, finished 21st