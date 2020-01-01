Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News/2019 sees small drop in number of homicides

News

2019 sees small drop in number of homicides

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s now officially 2020 but on Wednesday the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the end-of-year homicide numbers.

According to the department, in 2019 there were 171 homicides with 152 of those being intentional homicides (murders.). The difference between those numbers, 19, has been classified as either self-defense, non-criminal or defense of another.

That 171 number is a slight decrease from 2018, which had 178 homicides, according to IMPD.

Data from IMPD shows November 2019 had the highest number of homicides this year with 21, which was followed by August with 17 and June and December, both with 16 homicides.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

US budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics WriterMARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer /

I

The actual deficit for the 2019 budget year was $984.4 billion, up 26% from the 2018 imbalance.
Read the Full Article

Wayne Township Schools fires aide after allegation of ‘exchange of drugs’ with student

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department became involved in the investigation on Friday.
Read the Full Article

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

by: DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and FRANK AUGSTEIN Associated PressDANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and FRANK AUGSTEIN Associated Press /

I

The decision followed a summit at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

US budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year

Politics /

Wayne Township Schools fires aide after allegation of ‘exchange of drugs’ with student

News /

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

News /

Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial

News /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.