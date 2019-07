INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is still nearly a year away, but Indianapolis Motor Speedway is already gearing up for it.

The track on Thursday released the logo for the 2020 race.

IMS said the logo captures four elements: tradition, speed, excitement and innovation. New is the checkered-flag pattern behind the shield.

The 104th Indy 500 is set for May 24.