2022’s 1st mass shooting in Indianapolis puts northwest side on edge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadly shooting at a birthday party on Sunday marked the first mass shooting of the year in Indianapolis.

The shooting on the city’s northwest side shook up some people living in the neighborhood.

Max Profeta, the owner of a business near the building where the shooting happened, said, “Crime doesn’t discriminate at all. I think it’s just an instance of a horrible thing happening and hopefully the community can bounce back from this.”

Police say a fight at the celebration led to a shooting, left a man dead, and injured another four men and a woman. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday inside a building on 38th Street near Lafayette Road.

Police say they found Belansky Fanord, 24, dead inside the building. Officers have not released the names of the other victims or the name of the business.

Randy Hickman, a resident of the area, said, “Three in the morning, that’s late for a birthday party, so it must have been something else. It ain’t no strip club over there. I would think it’s late. That’s real late. It’s pitch dark out here at that time.”

He added, “I was shocked because this it doesn’t happen over here. I mean, on the east side, maybe, but not on this side of town.”

Businesses near the building where the shooting happened include a preschool and an event hall. Staff at both places didn’t want to go on camera.

Some community members do remain hopeful. Profeta, who owns the business nearby, said, “Crimes pretty rampant everywhere. I think it’s just not smart people making bad decisions and that reflects badly on all of us, so I think with proper education and good stable family home and people working their hardest in trying I think we’ll all be fine and head in the right direction.”

Police have not released any information about a suspect or the motive for the shooting.