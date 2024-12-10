Holiday shipping deadlines 2024: Everything you need to know

With the holidays around the corner, many people are asking, “What are the holiday shipping deadlines for 2024?” Missing these dates could mean your gifts arrive late. Here’s everything you need to know to ensure your presents make it under the tree in time.

What are the key shipping deadlines for 2024?

Here are the most important deadlines from major carriers:

FedEx

Ground Economy: Ship by December 13.

USPS (United States Postal Service)

Ground Advantage : Ship by December 18 .

: Ship by . First-Class Mail : Ship by December 18 .

: Ship by . Priority Mail : Ship by December 19 .

: Ship by . Priority Mail Express: Ship by December 21 for last-minute gifts.

UPS (United Parcel Service)

2-Day Air: Ship by December 20.

What is National Free Shipping Day?

National Free Shipping Day is a one-day event happening on December 14, where many online retailers offer free shipping with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Day. It’s a great opportunity to save on shipping costs while ensuring timely delivery.

What factors affect shipping costs?

When planning your holiday shipping, consider these factors:

Speed: Faster options like express or overnight shipping are more expensive. Distance: The farther your package needs to travel, the higher the cost. Weight and Size: Larger or heavier items may incur additional fees. Insurance: Adding insurance for valuable items provides peace of mind but increases the total cost.

How can I avoid last-minute shipping stress?

Here are some tips to ensure a smooth shipping experience:

Shop early to avoid rushing to meet deadlines.

to avoid rushing to meet deadlines. Check deadlines for your carrier and shipping option.

for your carrier and shipping option. Track your packages to monitor delivery progress.

to monitor delivery progress. Consider alternatives, like electronic gift cards, for last-minute needs.

What happens if I miss the shipping deadline?

If you miss the deadlines, you can use express services like Priority Mail Express (USPS) or same-day delivery options offered by some retailers. However, these options are typically more expensive and may not be available everywhere.

Planning ahead is the best way to avoid delays and extra costs. Keep these dates and tips in mind to ensure your gifts arrive on time.