21-year-old shot, dies at east side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who died at a Saturday night shooting has been identified as a 21-year-old man, authorities said.

Tevon Lane died from a gunshot wound received in an apartment building on the city’s east side, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3600 block of Long Wharf Drive at the Spanish Oaks Apartments on a report of shots fired. At roughly the same time, they received a report of a possible person shot in the common area at the bottom of the stairwell in an apartment building, according to Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD.

Police arrived to find Lane unconscious with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Spanish Oaks Apartments are east of John Marshall High School and south of East 38th Street between Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads.

Police said Sunday they were continuing to investigate the shooting.

“It is unknown if this was a shootout between the victim and another suspect, but at this point in time, we do not have a suspect in custody, and we do believe that this is targeted,” Turner said Saturday.

Turner said it appeared the incident happened inside the common area. Police on Saturday could not confirm but said it did not appear Lane lived in the apartment complex.

No one else inside the apartment building was injured; police said Saturday they think at least one round of shots went into an apartment wall. It was not clear Saturday whether that shot went through the wall, according to IMPD.

Suspect information has not been made available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.-262-8455.