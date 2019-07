INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the man police say was killed in a hit-and-run on the city’s west side.

The crash happened at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Washington and North Addison streets.

The coroner’s office has identified 22-year-old Ruben Denizard as the pedestrian victim.

On Wednesday night, detectives said they were going to review cameras in the area for any clues.

No suspect information had been released on Thursday.