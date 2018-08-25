$24 million project set for downtown Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A big development project is planned for downtown Noblesville.

The Levinson will include more than 80 apartments plus 51,000 square feet of commercial space and a four-level parking garage. The $24 million project would stretch along Maple Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets. That’s just a half-block from the Noblesville Square.

The city council will hear the proposal at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

If approved, construction is expected to start in March and finished by fall of 2020.