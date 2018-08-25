$24 million project set for downtown Noblesville

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A big development project is planned for downtown Noblesville.

The Levinson will include more than 80 apartments plus 51,000 square feet of commercial space and a four-level parking garage. The $24 million project would stretch along Maple Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets. That’s just a half-block from the Noblesville Square.

The city council will hear the proposal at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

If approved, construction is expected to start in March and finished by fall of 2020. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: