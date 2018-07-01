24-year-old man fatally shot on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5600 block of Brendon Way Parkway, in the Cottages of Fall Creek apartments, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 10:45 a.m. Sunday on after caller said a person had been shot at that location.

Police arrived to find 24-year-old Montel Robinson suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from police.

Robinson was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

IMPD detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene.

On May 20, less than half a mile away in the 6800 block of Cedarstone Drive, 29-year-old Deshawn McKeller was killed in a double shooting. The other person in that shooting survived.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-327-TIPS.