25 Words or Less returns for season 6

by: Divine Triplett
Are you a fan of the popular show, “25 Words or Less,?”

Breaking news! The Super Fan Contest for Season 6 is making a return!

Fans can seize the opportunity to virtually play alongside Meredith, celebrities, and contestants.

If the contestant team secures the grand prize, participants stand a chance to win $1,000.

Don’t let the chance for some exciting fun slip away – enter the contest at www.25words.com/superfancontest before it ends on 3/4/24.

