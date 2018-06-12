26-year-old horse on IMPD patrol unit dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mounted patrol horse suffering from pain and old age has been put down, according to the association that purchases the equines and takes care of them.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Horse Patrol Association said Colonel, a white, 1,800-pound Percheon Thoroughbred died June 6 at age 26.

“He was an incredibly strong horse,” said Allan Whitesell, commander of the mounted patrol unit, in a news release. “It was both intimidating and beautiful at the same time.”

The unit often uses the horses at public events, especially in the downtown area. They were a popular feature when Indianapolis hosted the Super Bowl in 2012. Officers who worked with Colonel described his personality as “pleasant and nonfearing,” a demeanor that is a perfect fit for the unit.

Colonel came to the unit in March 2012. He was acquired from a farm in Bloomington.

“He was in a lot of pain, and after much deliberation with the officers, we recognized the best thing for Colonel was to put him to rest.”

The nonprofit association will work to secure a new horse. The association’s website accepts donations to aid its efforts.