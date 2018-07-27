27-year-old sentenced to 3-1/2 years in crash killing 7-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 27-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the reckless homicide of a 7-year-old girl in October, online court records show.

According to witnesses, Robert L. Kearney was driving his truck erratically before rear-ending an sport-utility vehicle driven by Zoe Martin’s grandparents Linda and Elbert Martin, prosecutors said. Kearney’s vehicle was traveling about 75 mph at the time of the crash around noon Oct. 13, 2017, on Interstate 465 near Allisonville Road. Zoe died seven days later as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry issued this statement:

“This senseless tragedy was the result of Mr. Kearney’s choice to drive recklessly While no resolution will ever be sufficient justice for the loss of a child, this hard-fought conviction holds Mr. Kearney responsible for his actions.”

Two other charges against Kearney were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Kearney was sentenced to five years in prison in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 6, had a year suspended and was given credit for about six months of jail time. He also must undergo a substance abuse evaluation. After he leaves prison, he will be on probation for a year and lose his driver’s license for three years.