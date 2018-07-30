28-year-old man ID’d as victim in near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old man as the victim of a Saturday morning shooting.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an alley near the intersection of East 29th Street and Caroline Avenue just before 8 a.m. Saturday on a report of a possible person deceased. They arrived to find an unresponsive man, later identified as Dorian Davis, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office on Monday said Davis had died of multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask you to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.