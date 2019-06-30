2nd annual Spark! Fishers draws crowd

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Thousands of people were in downtown Fishers on Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July a little bit early at the second annual Spark! Fishers event.

“I came to meet my sister — it was a good halfway point. She’s in Tennessee, and I’m in Michigan, and we came halfway and found there was a parade today, so we just crashed your parade!” said Becky Friebel.

WISH-TV is the media partner for this year’s event. Our Mike Barz and Brooke Martin were in the parade, and Phil Sanchez served as emcee.

Photos from the parade, courtesy of Gary Gallinger: