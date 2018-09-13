2nd juvenile to be charged as adult in Indianapolis doctor’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile taken into custody in December in connection to the burglary and murder of an Indianapolis doctor has been waived to adult court.

Tarius Blade, 16, faces three felony burglary charges in the death of Dr. Kevin Rodgers.

On Nov. 20, Rodgers was shot and killed during a burglary of his Ballinshire South home in the Ballinshire Estates neighborhood near the east shore of Eagle Creek Reservoir. IMPD officers said he was discovered by his wife.

In December, 18-year-old Ka’Ron Bickham-Hurst and a juvenile now identified as Blade were arrested and preliminarily charged with murder. Blade at that time remained in juvenile court.

On Aug. 31, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges of felony murder and burglary against 18-year-old Nehemiah Merriweather, while Devon Seats, 17, faced charges of murder, felony murder and two charges of burglary. According to Peg McLeish with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Seats was a direct file to adult court because of the murder charge he faces.

Documents released in December indicated that prosecutors believed the 15-year-old pulled the trigger.

On Thursday, Blade remained in the Marion County Jail, online court records show.

Blade’s initial hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Rodgers, 61, served more than 25 years at Indiana University School of Medicine and was its program director emeritus prior to his death. He also was involved with the emergency training program for more than 25 years, was a lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School, and the father of four.