2nd suspect takes plea deal in Amanda Blackburn case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second man has taken a plea deal in the Amanda Blackburn murder case.

Diano Gordon has agreed to help prosecutors in the case by aiding in the prosecution of Larry Taylor, Jr. Murder charges against Gordon will be dropped.

Jalen Watson previously agreed to plead guilty back in October 2017. He has not yet been sentenced.

As part of the plea deal, Gordon will plea guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of burglary. Watson received the same deal.

The three men were charged with murdering Blackburn on Nov. 20, 2015. The were also charged in several other cases in the week leading up to her murder.

Investigators said the men had burglarized two homes before Blackburn’s murder.

A vehicle was stolen during the first burglary, as well as personal items. The second burglary happened near the Blackburn home.

Taylor and Watson then entered the Blackburn home through the unlocked front door, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Watson and the third person left the Blackburn home and drove to an ATM to use Blackburn’s debit card. The two were in communication with Taylor via phone. Taylor was later picked up from the Blackburn home and all three left before Davey Blackburn arrived home from the gym.

Davey Blackburn, Amanda husband, returned home from the gym to find his wife face down in blood on the living room floor.

Taylor allegedly told witnesses he killed Amanda Blackburn.

Taylor is due back in court on June 1. He also faces charges for the murder of Rolando Gonzalez-Hernandez on Nov. 4.