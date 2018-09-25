3 adults, 1 teen arrested for making counterfeit money

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Three adults and one teenager have been arrested in connection to counterfeit money.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, on Sept. 24, just after 9:30 a.m.,officers were called to Terrace Meadows Apartments, located in the 600 block of Marsha Court in Kokomo.They were responding to a found property report.

After arriving on scene, management of the apartment complex gave officers a trash bag. The trash bag’s contents led to officers to believe that counterfeiting of money was taking place.

A search warrant was then obtained and executed for an apartment in the complex. During their search officers confiscated more than $2,000 in counterfeit money and the materials that aide in the creation of the illegal money.

As a result of the search, 19-year-old Zyona Wilson, 19-year-old Timothy Winston, 20-year-old Marcus Stone and 17-year-old teenager were all taken into custody.

They all face a number of preliminary charges, including counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, false informing, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent and others.