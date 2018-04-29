3 dead after truck collides with vehicle in Monroe County

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people died and two children were injured after a Sunday morning crash in Monroe County.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. west of Ellettsville, closing State Road 46 between Chafin Chapel and Stinesville roads.

Early investigations showed that a man was traveling westbound on State Road 46 before drifting over the fog line. He then struck a Hyundai Santa Fe head on as he attempted to over-correct. Two adults inside the Santa Fe, 40-year-old Michael Mascoe and 45-year-old Rhonda Mascoe, died on the scene. Another adult, 19-year-old Zoey Bennington, was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

Two children that were in the vehicle were also transported to the hospital; one is said to be in critical condition and another in stable.

The driver of the truck was taken to IU Health Bloomington in stable condition.