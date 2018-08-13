3 dead in shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead on the near northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of West 26th Street and Ethel Avenue, just east of MLK Jr. Street, just before 11 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived to find two male victims shot in the street, and a third shot nearby.

Two male victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, while the third was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Police later confirmed that the third victim had died.

The three men have been identified as 24-year-old Daniel Washam, 19-year-old Anthony Neeley and 21-year-old Christopher Milbrook.

Police on the scene did not provide suspect information.

Police are asking for anyone who attended a nearby event on MLK Jr. Street to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or the IMPD Homcide Office at 317-327-3475.

On Saturday night, a 32-year-old woman died in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of 32nd and Elmira streets, about 1.5 miles away from Sunday night’s shooting.