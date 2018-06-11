3 face federal charges related to guns used in Indiana officers’ deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been charged for roles in illegally purchased weapons that were used in the shootings of two Indiana officers.

United States Attorney Josh Minkler held press conference Monday morning where he formally announced the charges against three individuals who are believed to have illegally purchased firearms that were used in the fatal shootings of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett and Terre Haute Officer Robert Pitts.

29-year-old Dawn Rochon faces eight counts of making false statements when acquiring a firearm. 33-year-old Tiffany Dean of West Terre Haute faces charges of making a false statement when purchasing a firearm. Her brother, 20-year-old Levin Brenton of Terre Haute, faces charges including conspiracy to make false statements when purchasing a firearm, possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user and selling/giving a firearm to an unlawful drug user.

“When guns are purchased or possessed illegally, it is never for a good reason and the results are often tragic,” said Minkler. “We all continue to mourn the loss of Deputy Pickett and Officer Pitts and law enforcement must hold all those who contributed to their senseless death accountable. Those who lie and buy guns will be prosecuted in federal court.”

Investigators say Rochon lied on purchasing documents when buying a 9mm handgun from an Indianapolis gun store. That gun was later used to kill Deputy Pickett. Police say they are still investigating exactly how that gun ended up in the hands of Anthony Baumgardt.



Investigators say Rochon lied multiple times to make illegal purchases of firearms.



“We will never recover from this,” Boone County Sheriff, Mike Nielsen said. “We will try to get back to what that new normal is going to be. But, until you stand in an administrator’s shoes, and lose somebody on your watch you have no idea how it affects us. We’ve been there in the last three months.”

Officials also say that Dean purchased a gun on behalf of Brenton, who was too young to buy it. Investigators say that Brenton left the gun store in Terre Haute with the weapon being in his possession. Brenton later sold the gun for $350, to Chris Wolfe. Wolfe later used that weapon to kill Terre Haute Police Officer Robert Pitts in May.

“We hope this sends a message to others that they will be held accountable when they place firearms in the hands of those that should not have them,” Terre Haute Police Chief, John Plasse said. “We know nothing can be done to bring back our friend. However, holding these individuals responsible for their actions will help with the healing process.”

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Terre Haute Police Department and State Marshal’s joined Minkler.