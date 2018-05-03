3 firefighters injured in northeast side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three firefighters were injured in a northeast side Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, authorities were called to the Waterside at Castleton apartment complex in the 8500 block of Whipporwill Drive at approximately 1:15 a.m.

IFD says the flames were large enough that they could be seen from I-69.

In all, 16 units were damaged and four families have been displaced.

Two of the three injured firefighters were transported to the hospital for dehydration. Those injuries are considered minor.

No civilians were hurt in the fire.

IFD says residents knocked on doors and honked car horns in order to alert residents to the fire.

Damage has been estimated at $750,000.