3 First Friday stops to see new art in October

Work from The 67th St. Printmakers will be on display from 6-9 p.m. at Indiana Landmarks, 1201 Central Ave., on Oct. 4, 2024. Pictured: detail from a print by Jody Bruns. (Provided Photo/Indiana Landmarks via Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — A new month means another First Friday. With so many art galleries, it’s sometimes not-so-easy to make choices of where to stop to see new art. We did the homework. Here are three suggestions for free art experiences in the city of Indianapolis, this Friday, Oct. 4.

6-9 p.m., Speck Gallery at the Harrison Center, 1505 N. Delaware St.

“Junk artist” Kipp Normand — known for his collage works — and photo artist Ginny Taylor Rosner come together in this mixed-media showcase. The new works in “Revival” explore relationships, community and memory, and are a follow-up to the pair’s 2004 show “Trespasser.”

The Harrison Center will also have several more galleries opening new art shows on First Friday.

6-9 p.m., Rapp Family Gallery at Indianapolis Landmarks, 1201 Central Ave.

The group of artists in this show call themselves the “67th St. Printmakers” because they met at the Indy Art Center at 820 E. 67th St. They’ve continued sharing knowledge and supporting each other since they first formed their group in 2016.

From abstract to fantasy and landscapes, the subjects in the works on display will be diverse in subject and technique. Guests can enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks, meet with the artists and tour the Landmarks building, which was initially built as a 19th-century church.

5-9 p.m., Gregory & Appel Insurance, 433 N. Capitol Ave., #400

The words “insurance company” don’t normally make us think about art, but for October First Friday, Gregory and Appel Insurance is throwing one of the largest art openings.

Forty local artists, including Daniel Del Real, ess mckee, Nicholas Smith and Kyng Rhodes, will have work on display in the temporary art gallery. The theme of the show is “stories of personal identity.” Guests will have a chance to meet the artists and enjoy free snacks and refreshments. The best perk? Parking is free!

—

Mirror Indy reporter Breanna Cooper covers arts and culture. Email her at breanna.cooper@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @BreannaNCooper.