3 IMPD officers put on administrative leave after man in custody died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three officers of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were put on leave after a man died in custody Saturday.

Paul Daniels, 65, died Saturday morning while in police custody on the northwest side in the 5800 block of Cooper Road on the northwest side.

Daniels was arrested after police found him stumbling in and out of traffic, IMPD said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

Police said Daniels fought with officers and even broke one officer’s eyeglasses.

Police said once officers restrained Daniels, he started having trouble breathing.

Medics pronounced him dead about 30 minutes later.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office was still trying to figure out Tuesday how Daniels died, but said he had no blunt-force trauma or signs of asphyxiation.

IMPD said the three officers were placed on standard administrative leave while the death is investigated.