3 injured in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a shooting sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of Fort Wayne Avenue and Central Avenue.

Police said the victims drove themselves to an area hospital following the shooting; one being in critical condition and the other two in stable.

Bullets from the shooting struck an Indianapolis Fire Department Headquarters building in the 900 block of Fort Wayne Avenue. A shift commander was in the building at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

Suspect information has yet to be released.