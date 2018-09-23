3 people charged, 1 being sought after homicide in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Fayette County are looking for Franklin Logan Jr.

He’s wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide at the Elephant Hill Trailer Park in Connersville.

A 37-year-old man, Michael Shane Hamilton, was killed there early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Logan should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Authorities have already arrested three others suspects: 18-year-old Mark A. Bennett of Connersville, 44-year-old Rodney A. Bennett of Connersville and a 16-year-old boy.

Mark Bennett was charged with murder.

Rodney A. Bennett was charged with obstruction of justice and aiding in a robbery.

The juvenile was preliminarily charged with murder.