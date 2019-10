INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are investigating after three people were shot on the city’s near north side Wedesday night.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the area of 30th Street and Capitol Avenue around 10:50 p.m.

A car was located with bullet holes in the door and shell casings were found in a parking lot of Vickie’s Liquors.

Police said the conditions of the victims were not immediately known.