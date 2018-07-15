3 shot on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a triple shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Around 6:15 p.m Sunday, an IMPD officer traveling southbound on Shadeland Avenue while transporting a witness to a detective came upon three men with apparent gunshot wounds, all between the ages of 18 and 19, in the street on Pendleton Pike, IMPD Capt. Mike Elder said.

Two victims were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, while the third was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital. All three victims were stable, Elder said.

Elder said the three men were in a car with a woman when another vehicle, described as a 2007 or 2008, two-tone white Cadillac with two occupants pulled up beside them and started shooting. The woman was not hit by the gunfire.

Detectives on Sunday night were interviewing witnesses at the scene and were expected to talk to area businesses to try to obtain video of the vehicle or the incident.

Elder said police did not believe this was a random act.

If you were near 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue on Sunday and saw something, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.