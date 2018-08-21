3 suspects arrested after Papa John’s driver killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three suspects are in custody after a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed on Monday evening.

Sources with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday that three people have been arrested in the death of a 24-year-old Papa John’s employee.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the employee as LaVon Drake III, 24.

IMPD identified the suspect as Juwaun Terry, 18, Jason Epeards, 18, and Jasean Dale, 19. They were arrested for the armed robbery and the murder of Drake.

Police say the driver was robbed after being lured to an abandoned home.

Police say residents noticed a vehicle that wasn’t normally in the neighborhood, took down the license plate number and called police.

Police were able to make arrests based upon that information from residents.

Pizza Delivery driver shot and killed in robbery. IMPD News Papa John’s Pizza READ MORE: bit.ly/2OUWzIHPosted by Julian Grace on Tuesday, August 21, 2018

The shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m. at Kristen Circle Drive near 30th Street and German Church Road.

Officers were called to a residence in the 11400 block of Kristen Circle to check on the welfare of a person. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Nearby residents told News 8’s Julian Grace that the residence had been vacant for two months and that people were working on the house.

One of Drake’s former coworkers who wished to remain nameless referred to Drake as a brother.

The worker goes on to say that Drake volunteered to come in and help deliver pizzas at Papa John’s on Monday, which was his scheduled day off.

Drake who worked as a manager for the pizza company, trained some of his coworkers.

Those close to the investigation add that Drake cooperated with the suspects once he was approached.

Detectives add that Drake handed over the cash and the pizza, yet the suspects forced the father of one into a house and shot him.

“LaVon he didn’t deserve to die he was a selfless human being not only did you take a Papa John’s delivery guy, you took a hero,” said a coworker who wished to remain nameless.

Papa John’s employees will hold a vigil outside the Papa John’s at 38th Street and Post Road at 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The public is invited and those in attendance are asked to bring candles.

A GoFundMe for the family has been launched. The family has no means to bury Drake.