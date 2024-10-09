3 suspects on the run after stolen car crashes into Indy pawn shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for three people they say drove a stolen car into the front door of a business on the city’s south side.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a business alarm at a pawn shop in the 3300 block of South East Street near Madison Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a car that had been reported stolen had crashed into the business’s front door.

The security company for the pawn shop told police that three people ran from the scene, IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson confirmed to News 8.

Thompson says detectives will review any available security video.

It’s unclear if anything was stolen from the pawn shop.

A man who was at the business appearing to take inventory told News 8 he could not talk without permission from the store’s “corporate headquarters.”

IMPD did not share any details about the three suspects or about the stolen car, which was towed from the scene.