3 teens charged in Anderson crash that killed 19-year-old woman

3 teens charged in Anderson crash that killed 19-year-old woman

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against three teens in a Sunday crash that killed a 19-year-old woman.

Alex Lozano, 18; Keandre Williams, 19; and Javion Wright, 18, face charges of criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident. A juvenile who authorities did not name was also in custody in connection to the crash, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger confirmed.

Sophie Darlene Robbins, of Dunkirk, died early Sunday morning after her car rolled several times on County Road 200 South just east of State Road 67.

A witness at the scene told officers another vehicle had left the scene where Robbins’ white sport-utility vehicle had crashed. Authorities had initially reported that Lozano, Williams and a juvenile were in custody and that they were seeking a fourth person, who was determined to be Wright, Mellinger said.

Wright was the driver of the second vehicle and also faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license, court records show.

During a Sunday interview, the suspects told detectives they often spent time with Robbins late at night or early in the morning and “sometimes drive recklessly to show off for one another.”

No upcoming court dates were listed for the three suspects.

