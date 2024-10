30 Days of Taylor: What is your favorite Era?

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting really close now guys! As Taylor-mania continues to grip the Circle City, we want to know today: What is your favorite Taylor Era? Vote in our poll today!