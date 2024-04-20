300 students receive free laptops at Arsenal Tech event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Free laptops on Friday were given to 300 students from Indianapolis Public Schools and Indiana Youth Group during an event at Arsenal Technical High School.

Former Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague joined telecommunications giant AT&T and Indianapolis technology refurbishing business Human-I-T to give the devices to families who have struggled with the digital inequality.

Many students who received laptops are about to go off to college. They say the laptops will be a huge help.

Speaking to students at the event, Indiana state Sen. Andrea Hunley, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said, “As I walked around and I talked to you all sitting here today, I asked you what you’re going to do with your computer, and I heard from a future social worker and a future computer scientist and a future data analyst who told me they are heading off to IUPUI — IU Indianapolis — or Ivy Tech or Notre Dame, and that this technology is opening that door to make that journey, to make that next step a little easier, a little more possible.”

It’s estimated that 13% of Indiana households don’t have access to the internet or connected devices, an issue known as the digital divide.

