31-year-old man found guilty in shooting deaths of 2 women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has found a 31-year-old Merrillville man guilty two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of two women a year ago, Marion County prosecutors said Thursday.

Tywan James murdered 24-year-old Martina Webb and 21-year-old Aliyah Igartua, who were visiting Indianapolis from Gary, in the early hours of Sept. 30 in the 1600 block of Goodlet Avenue on the city’s west side. The first authorities on the scene found a car burning behind an abandoned home. The women’s bodies were found in the car.

On Sept. 29, Webb and Igartua left Gary to visit a friend in Indianapolis, prosecutors said in a news release. During the evening hours of Sept. 29, Webb and Igartua attended a family gathering in the 1800 block of Winfield Avenue, less than a mile from where the victims were discovered.

According to a witness at the family gathering, Webb and Igartua were seated in Webb’s vehicle when Webb and James began to argue, the release said. James then approached the passenger side of Webb’s vehicle, pulled out a firearm and, with one shot to the head, killed Webb where she sat. Igartua fled the vehicle and ran across the street. James pursued and fired twice, killing her with a fatal shot to the back of the head. James immediately fled the scene as was presumed to be returning to Gary.

James was apprehended in October by U.S. Marshals at the federal courthouse in Hammond.

Autopsies of Webb and Igartua determined they died of gunshot wounds to the head inflicted prior to their exposure to the fire. The circumstances of how the victims’ vehicle was moved and how the fire began remain under investigation.

James’ three-day jury trial ended with the verdict on Wednesday. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 6.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry issued this statement: