31-year owner says retirement came early as semi destroys deli

FULTON, N.Y. (WISH) — An upstate New York deli got knocked out of business Monday by a semitractor-trailer.

Only the owner and his wife were inside the Slice ‘N’ Go Deli and Catering Co. when this massive truck crashed into it.

No one was hurt in the accident, but the deli appears to be a total loss. It’s completely leveled in some parts.

Deli owner Tom Heppell described what happened: “Well, my wife and I were sitting at the south end of the building in the afternoon. You know, we just got done doing lunch hour and stuff and I got up. I was going to make a couple of subs. I started down the aisle way. Then all of a sudden, the large ‘boom’ hit us, you know, hit the building and everything. The whole building collapsed, of course. And then everything was on top of us. And I said to my wife — I made sure she was all right — I said, we got to get out of here because we smelled gas. So, we really climbed out through … there was an opening at the south end of the building. We climbed all through there. And there are some people out there helping us out and we’re OK.”

Heppell has been been in business 31 years. He planned to retire at the end of March, but the building’s demolition will make that plan happen sooner.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.