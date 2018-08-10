33-year-old man’s death at apartments declared homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man found dead July 1 near The New Mariner’s Village Apartments on the west side has been identified.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide report identified the victim as Dontae Talifarro, 33.

The homicide happened before 7 a.m. in the 7100 block of Islander Drive. The weapon was identified as a 9mm handgun.

Police initially responded to a disturbance run in the area after a caller stated they heard a gunshot. A man was later declared dead on scene after the arrival of paramedics.

One person was detained for questioning.

The case remains unsolved, but police have yet to release suspect information.