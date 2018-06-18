34-year-old dies when front-end loader rolls onto him

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A 38-year-old man died Monday in a front-end loader accident at his home in southern Bartholomew County, the coroner’s office said.

David E. Eckert was using the tractor at his home in the 8800 block of County Road South 300 East, about 1-1/2 miles north of Azalia, the coroner’s office said in a news release. Authorities were called to the home about 10:30 a.m., according to The Republic, a newsgathering partner with WISH-TV.

The coroner’s office said Eckert was using a front-end loader, which was filled with gravel, to fill a hole when the load shifted and the tractor rolled.

Coroner Clayton Nolting said in the release that Eckert died of crushing blunt-force trauma.