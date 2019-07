INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some pups from Texas have found a new home.

On Monday night, 35 dogs landed at IndyHumane, 7929 N. Michigan Road, as part of the Humane Society of the United States Shelter Ally Project.

The Humane Society of Tulsa transported the dogs.

According to IndyHumane, El Paso, Texas, is having a pet overpopulation crisis and IndyHumane’s chief operating officer said her group is always happy to help.

Listen to the video to learn more and get details on adopting the animals.