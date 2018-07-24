369 school districts request metal detectors in new Indiana program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A total of 369 school districts have requested metal detectors as part of a new state program.

According to the governor’s office, those organizations requested 3,228 handheld devices.

Of those 369 districts, 271 were traditional public school corporations. The state says that translates into 94 percent of public school districts.

State leader estimated the program will cost nearly $550,000. It will be funded by the Indiana Department of Administration.

The devices are expected to be delivered by the middle of August.