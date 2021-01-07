4 deaths, over 50 arrests during breach on Capitol Hill, according to D.C officials

(WISH) – Washington, D.C remains on high alert from a security perspective as the mayor and police chief take a strong stance on the deadly violence. Four people died following the breach of the U.S Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.

D.C Police Chief Robert Contee said a woman was shot and killed by U.S Capitol Police and three others died from medical emergencies during a press conference.

The woman was shot yesterday when the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

Officers said they arrested more than 50 people after the breach and four are accused of carrying guns without a license. One arrest was for a prohibited weapon. There were 47 arrests on curfew violations.

News 8 does not have a full count of arrests from all law enforcement agencies combined.

Police said they witnessed booth law enforcement and supporters of President Trump deploying tear gas and pepper spray before it was cleared by law enforcement Wednesday evening. Chief Contee said this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

“Today’s events were not representations of peaceful protests. Today what we witnessed was unlawful riotous behavior and people that come to our city engaged in unlawful behavior will be held accountable,” the chief said.

D.C police officials also said two pipe bombs were recovered. One outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

Mayor Muriel Bowser called the behavior unpatriotic and unlawful in the press conference.

Washington, D.C is under a public emergency for the next two weeks. The mayor announced the 15-day extension Wednesday night to keep people off the streets from 6 p.m. until the next morning until the day after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.