4 former North Central HS students sue school district, former employee

North Central High School is shown Aug. 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four former North Central High School students on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit against the Washington Township school district.

The suit claims a former school employee, Nathan Shewell, sexually harassed and verbally abused the students from 2015 to 2020. It also alleges that high school staff ignored complaints about the employee’s behavior.

Washington Township Schools fired the employee in May 2020 after learning he made false statements about his resignation from a previous employer.

The school district, also on Wednesday, sued the employee for damages in a Marion County court.