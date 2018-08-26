4 teens killed after woman crashes into stalled SUV

CORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A woman in Jackson County crashed into eight teens as they were trying to push a stalled SUV to a slumber party Saturday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Cara Selby, 37, of Seymour, was traveling in a Chevy Suburban with nine children, ages 12-16, on State Road 258 around 11 p.m. when the SUV broke down about a block from her home, where the family was having a birthday slumber party, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight of the teens got out to help push the SUV the rest of the way to the house when a 2018 Chevy Traverse driven by 24-year-old Elizabeth Watson struck them.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old died at the scene. A fourth child, age 16, was flown by helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital and later died there.

Selby’s 15-year-old daughter was flown by helicopter to Methodist, while a 14-year-old girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. A 15-year-old girl was flown to Louisville for treatment.

A 15-year-old injured outside the SUV and a 12-year-old inside the SUV during the crash were taken to a hospital by ambulance and later released.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for anyone who witnessed the SUV being pushed by the children to call their office at 812-358-2141.