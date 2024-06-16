4 ways to stay safe during heat waves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several days of 90-degree heat are heading toward central Indiana, and Indianapolis city officials are urging residents to practice proper heat safety during these high temps.

When going out and about town, officials say you should keep these safety tips in mind:

Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of water

Remember to drink plenty of water Stay out of the sun: Don’t be outside for long periods of time. If you have to be, take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned building. Save strenuous activity for the evening hours when it is cooler.

Don’t be outside for long periods of time. If you have to be, take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned building. Save strenuous activity for the evening hours when it is cooler. Check on others: Check on your loved ones and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning. Don’t leave children or pets unsupervised outside or in locked cars.

Check on your loved ones and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning. Don’t leave children or pets unsupervised outside or in locked cars. Know the signs of heat stroke: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If someone is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

Public buildings, such as libraries, will be open if you need to go inside and cool off. You can also head to any public park, pool, or splashpad in Indy.

For more non-emergency resources, you can contact Indiana 211 by dialing 211 or (866) 211-9966.