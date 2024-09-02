4-year-old girl drowns in Greenwood neighborhood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old girl was found dead after drowning in a body of water in a Greenwood neighborhood late Sunday night.

A spokesperson with the Greenwood Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Padre Lane around 9:15 p.m. Sunday to investigate a missing child.

That’s in a residential area off East Smith Valley Road just west of I-65.

Moments later, a Greenwood police officer found the girl in a nearby body of water. They immediately began performing life-saving measures on the child until medics arrived. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Investigators say that the girl was in town visiting with family and was missing for about an hour before she was found in the water. Multiple family members said they’d been looking for her before calling 911.

Police were still working to determine how the girl ended up in the water.