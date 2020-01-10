4-year-old ‘hero’ smells smoke, wakes parents, helps family escape fire

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old Zionsville boy credited with preventing tragedy said lessons from local heroes inspired his quick actions.

Connor Minarik woke his parents Wednesday morning when he smelled smoke, alerting them to a fast-spreading fire in a utility room below their fireplace.

Connor, his two brothers, their parents and the family’s pets escaped the house with minutes to spare.

“He was always a hero to me but he’s definitely a hero now,” said mother Jennifer Minarik.

Father Jeremy Minarik said he was “incredibly proud” of his middle son’s first responder instincts.

The closed door of the utility room had created a temporary barrier against flames and smoke, delaying activation of the family’s smoke detectors, according to fire investigators.

Even after the alarm sounded, Jeremy said he and Jennifer likely wouldn’t have heard it from their upstairs bedroom.

“Literally, he was our alarm,” Jeremy told News 8.

Moments after the family escaped, the house had filled with smoke and was too dangerous to reenter, he said.

Connor flashed a shy smile and shook his head when asked if he considered himself a hero. He was simply doing what he had been taught by “real” heroes, he told his parents.

In October, Connor attended the Zionsville Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast, a family-oriented event featuring safety demonstrations and lectures. The department’s public educator covered topics including how to detect house fires and when to call for help.

“We are very proud of Connor,” said Zionsville Fire Chief James VanGorder. “He remembered what Zionsville firefighters taught him to do.”

The fire department shared a photo snapped at the pancake breakfast, showing Connor and older brother Aiden posing in a fire vehicle.

Connor returned Friday night for another firehouse photo — this time, with the firefighters who saved his family’s home after he helped save their lives.

