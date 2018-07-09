43-year-old man gets 60-year prison term for murder of woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 43-year-old Indianapolis man received a 60-year prison sentence Monday for the murder of a 38-year-old woman in 2016, Marion County prosecutors said.

Joshua Farris was found guilty in a bench trial in April.

On June 24, 2016, Jeannie Howard’s body was found on a bridge in the 10900 block of East Troy Avenue, between Kitley and David roads on the southeast side, police said.

Prosecutors said a prior domestic violence incident between Howard and Farris identified him as an initial suspect in the investigation. On the night of the murder, witnesses said the two had been dropped off at Farris’ trailer after attending a barbeque.

During the execution of a search warrant for Farris’ home, blood was discovered in several locations, including the bedroom and hallway to the back door. A witness confirmed that Farris had fled the home in his mother’s car the night of the murder. Additionally, blood was discovered in that vehicle, which was parked in a public lot approximately three miles east of the crime scene. Fingerprints on a bottle of antifreeze near the body were confirmed to be those of Farris.

The autopsy of Howard revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

In September 2016, the U.S. Marshals Service found Farris living in a tent in a homeless camp behind a Walmart in Ocala, Florida. He was later extradited to Marion County.