44 now faces charges in fight at Sikh temple in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A total of 44 people now face criminal charges in connection to an April fight at a Sikh temple, according to a document from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The office provided a document showing 27 men were charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday.

In July, 17 people were charged with disorderly conduct and two of them were also charged with battery resulting in bodily injury. One battery suspect was accused of using Mace against another temple member during the melee, and the second was accused of hitting someone with a stick that had nails sticking out of it.

The fight broke out April 15 as people prayed and worshipped during a Sunday service at the Gurdwara temple, 1050 S. Graham Road. That’s just south of Main Street off I-65.

A video of the incident showed that at one point a man’s turban was yanked off. He was seemingly fighting several people on his own, throwing punch after punch. Somebody later grabbed him by the hair, then took what appears to be a vase with water in it and smashed it over his head. The man eventually fell to the floor as several men continued to assault him.

Police have said they believe about 150 people were involved. Authorities reported nine people were injured.

A document with the charges filed Tuesday indicated executive board members of the temple have been cooperating with the investigation.